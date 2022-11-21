California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $37,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MORN. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $239.06 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,452.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,513,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,026,558.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,452.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,513,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,026,558.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $43,027.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,359,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,386,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,285 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

