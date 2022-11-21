California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,248 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $13,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

