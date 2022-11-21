California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,268 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,613,000 after buying an additional 382,409 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,963,000 after buying an additional 239,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,054.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after buying an additional 159,294 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.86 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

