California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,352 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of AOS opened at $61.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

