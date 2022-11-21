California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,767 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 350.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,308. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unum Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

