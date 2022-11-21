California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,786 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $148.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.