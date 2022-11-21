California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,028 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

AGNC opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.14.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.