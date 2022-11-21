California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 29,044 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,044 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

