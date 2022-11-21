California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,310 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 120.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 121.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI opened at $141.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.35. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

