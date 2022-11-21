California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,590 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,399,754. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $185.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

