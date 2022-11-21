California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,621 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,950,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $375.40 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $448.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.28 and a 200 day moving average of $304.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

