California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,355 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,028.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

SRPT stock opened at $112.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.09. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.