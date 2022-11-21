California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 44,039 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 525,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,039 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 144,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 67,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.76 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

