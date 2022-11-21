California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,703 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 689.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 143.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $138.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $230,696. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.