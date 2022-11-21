California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 61,875 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,875 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $49.98 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $97.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.83.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

