California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,230 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Ingredion by 233.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.4% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 183.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $95.34 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

