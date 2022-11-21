California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 64,221 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,221 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flex were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,973 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Flex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,996,000 after purchasing an additional 162,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Flex by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 176,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,749 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

