California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,667 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Up 1.1 %

FIVE opened at $154.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.70. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $220.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

