California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,698 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,942,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $140.63 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $133.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

