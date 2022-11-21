California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,326 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $536,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC opened at $83.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.