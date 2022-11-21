California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,080 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $87.83 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $108.62. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 58.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SEB Equities lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

