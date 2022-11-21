California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,711 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,808 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in First Solar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $166.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.32 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $167.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.96.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

