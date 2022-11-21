California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $13,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,667,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,086,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42,504 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,849,000 after acquiring an additional 87,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $69.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.47 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

