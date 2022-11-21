California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 779,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 760.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.25 and a beta of 1.87. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at NOV

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

