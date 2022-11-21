California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in US Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE USFD opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.