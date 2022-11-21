California Resources (NYSE:CRC) versus Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Financial Analysis

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) and Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for California Resources and Woodside Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80 Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.54%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 43.44% 28.71% 11.74% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares California Resources and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

California Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. California Resources pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. California Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Woodside Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.89 billion 1.78 $612.00 million $14.47 3.16 Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.03 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources.

Risk and Volatility

California Resources has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California Resources beats Woodside Energy Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

