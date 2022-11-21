Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Seelos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Seelos Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SEEL opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $87.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seelos Therapeutics

About Seelos Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,438,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 634.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,586,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,984 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 643,579 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 504,505 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

