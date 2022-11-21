Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.70. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDL. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

