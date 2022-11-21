Capital Planning Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $176.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $460.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile



Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

