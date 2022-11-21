Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celularity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.11). The consensus estimate for Celularity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CELU. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $1.75 on Monday. Celularity has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Celularity by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celularity by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,172,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Celularity by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 165,028 shares during the period. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

