Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,019 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Insider Activity

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $53.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

