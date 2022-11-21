Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 668 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after buying an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,041,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $194.33 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $194.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.63 and its 200 day moving average is $173.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.