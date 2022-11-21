Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 291,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $25.13 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.