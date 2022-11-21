Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $24.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 1.42. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $27.37.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

