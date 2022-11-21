Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,190 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 56,494.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 727,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 725,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 166,233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 299.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 118,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 527.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 107,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 683.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

