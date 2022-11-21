Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,358.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,339.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,283.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,420.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTM. StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

