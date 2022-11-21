Cerity Partners LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

