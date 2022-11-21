Cerity Partners LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 715.5% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $326,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

LIT opened at $67.67 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.