Cerity Partners LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 389.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.