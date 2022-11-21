Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $53.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Melius began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

