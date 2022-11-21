Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $46.34 on Monday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

