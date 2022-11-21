Cerity Partners LLC Invests $288,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,151,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.0 %

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $54.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

