Cerity Partners LLC Invests $355,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 53,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,796,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,007,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,486,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $440.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

