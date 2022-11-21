Cerity Partners LLC Invests $357,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

