Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WFG opened at $81.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.11%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

