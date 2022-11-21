Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vale by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

