Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $59.00 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

