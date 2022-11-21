Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $205,920,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after buying an additional 1,077,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin Price Performance

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269 in the last ninety days. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN opened at $91.03 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $145.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.