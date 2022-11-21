Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,018,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,583,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

