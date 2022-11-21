Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 675 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 258,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,876,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,387,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

